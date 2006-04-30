Merck & Co sees 1st-qtr net income of $1.52B

US drug major Merck & Co says that it saw earnings per share of $0.78 in the first three months of 2006, which excludes a $0.09 per share charge it incurred in relation to site closures and position eliminations associated with the global restructuring program it announced late last year (Marketletter December 5, 2005). The company also reported net income for the period of $1.52 billion, up 11% on the first quarter in 2005.
Modest 1% sales growth in the period
Merck says that its first-quarter sales grew 11% to $5.41 billion, versus the $5.36 billion it earned in the same three months of 2005. The company attributes the increase to solid performances from its cholesterol-lowering drug Zocor (simvastatin), which yielded worldwide revenues of $1.06 billion, up 14%, and its allergic rhinitis and asthma treatment Singulair (montelukast), sales of which grew 9%, reaching $801.0 million.
