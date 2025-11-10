Merck & Co Sues FDA, PTO Over GATT Ruling

Merck & Co has filed suit in the Virginia federal District Court against the US Food and Drug Administration and the Patent and Trademark Office, seeking to overturn the PTO's interpretation of the Uruguay Round Amendments Act, the implementing legislation for the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

This interpretation, announced by the PTO in June, would not permit companies to add the time taken by regulatory delays to the new GATT patent term (Marketletters passim). Merck is asking the court to rule either that the PTO has exceeded its jurisdiction in this area, or that its determination is an incorrect interpretation of federal statute.

The suit also disputes the FDA's statement on July 21 in the Federal register that it would not publish patent information that did not comply with the PTO's reading of the URAA. Moreover, the FDA added that if any published patent information were challenged on the grounds that it did not conform with the PTO reading, the product's sponsor would be required to supply assurances that the information was in compliance within 30 days.