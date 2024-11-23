Merck & Co To File Zocor 80mg In USA

- Merck & Co is to file for marketing clearance of a medium-doseformulation of its cholesterol-lowering drug, Zocor 80mg (simvastatin), with the US Food and Drug Administration. It already markets a 40mg version. Merck added that it has discontinued a 400-patient study of its 160mg formulation because three patients developed rhabdomyolysis, a skeletal muscle fiber injury causing pain and weakness, and required hospitalization. Phase III trials of Zocor 80mg, demonstrated safety and the expected increase in efficacy.
