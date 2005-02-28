Merck & Co updates on Vioxx litigation

Merck & Co says that the US federal Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has granted motions by several parties, including the drugmaker, to transfer all Vioxx (rofecoxib) product liability law suits pending in federal courts nationwide into one consolidated Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) for coordinated pre-trial proceedings.
The product liability cases, now designated "MDL 1657-In re VIOXX Product Liability Litigation," include all federal cases involving personal injury or economic losses arising from the use and/or purchases of Vioxx, a COX-2 inhibitor arthritis drug which the company pulled from the market last year following safety concerns (Marketletters passim) and which has been the subject of European and US regulators' reviews. Those cases are being transferred to the US District Court in Eastern District for Louisiana before Federal District Judge Eldon Fallon.
The company adds that it is still awaiting a decision from the panel with respect to the shareholder suits, designated as MDL 1658-In re Merck & Co In, Securities, Derivative & 'ERISA' Litigation."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze