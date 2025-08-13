Merck & Co Worth More Than Entire US Biotech Industry?

An intriguing question was posed to delegates attending the recentInformed Investors San Francisco Bay Area Biotech Stocks Forum: are 180 US biotechnology companies, which have more than 300 products in clinical trials and together spend $7.5 billion in annual R&D, worth as much as Merck & Co, which has 20 products in clinical trials and $1.7 billion in R&D expenditures?

The answer is no, according to keynote speakers at the forum, Peter Freudenthal (an analyst with BA Robertson Stephens) and Kurt von Emster (portfolio manager for the Franklin Strategic Biotechnology Fund), at least not at the moment. They noted that one could buy all the shares of the 180 firms and still have many billions left over for less than it would take to acquire Merck. The US giant's market capitalization is around $166 billion versus $79 billion for the biotechnology companies combined.

Product Not Technology The Key The speakers concluded that while the allure of biotechnology is its cutting edge science, Wall Street values products more than technology. Biotechnology firms with only one product in their pipeline are much more likely to fail, so partnerships with major pharmaceutical groups are an important consideration when valuing their stock.