Merck: Fosamax news

- Merck & Co's bisphosphonate drug Fosamax (alendronate) can increase bone mineral density in post-menopausal women with osteoporosis, according to two studies presented at the American College of Rheumatology meeting in San Francisco, USA, on October 24. The company notes that this is the first drug to increase BMD in this patient population. Merck received approval to market the drug in the USA earlier this month, and was scheduled to launch it on October 26.