Merck Frosst Canada Management Changes

- Merck Frosst Canada has elected Andre Marcheterre as its president. He replaces Paul Howes who becomes president and chief executive at DuPont Merck Pharmaceutical. In addition, Brian McLeod is promoted to the position of leader of the managed care group with Merck & Co in the USA, and Philippe Hebert becomes vice president, marketing for the human health division at Merck Frosst.
