Merck gets Fosamax approval

- Merck & Co's bisphosphonate drug Fosamax (alendronate) has been approved in Sweden for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis. The drug is already available in Italy (through originator Gentili) and Mexico, and is due for appraisal by a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on July 13. In the meantime, Merck has entered into a copromotion agreement with Wyeth-Ayerst under which the latter company will copromote Fosamax to obstetricians and gynecologists in the USA once it has been approved. Merck will promote the drug to other key specialty groups such as endocrinologists, rheumatologists and primary care physicians.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze