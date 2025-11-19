Merck gets Fosamax approval

- Merck & Co's bisphosphonate drug Fosamax (alendronate) has been approved in Sweden for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis. The drug is already available in Italy (through originator Gentili) and Mexico, and is due for appraisal by a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on July 13. In the meantime, Merck has entered into a copromotion agreement with Wyeth-Ayerst under which the latter company will copromote Fosamax to obstetricians and gynecologists in the USA once it has been approved. Merck will promote the drug to other key specialty groups such as endocrinologists, rheumatologists and primary care physicians.