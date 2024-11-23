Merck Group Five-Month Results

- The Merck Group increased its turnover in the first five months of1997 by 13.3% to 3.224 billion Deutschemarks ($1.86 billion). Turnover in the pharmaceutical sector was up 19.2% to 1.873 billion marks, while the specialty chemicals business saw a rise of 10.5% to 602 million marks. A slowdown in the diagnostics business was represented by a modest increase in turnover of 4.7%, to 728 million marks, says the company.
