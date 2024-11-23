Merck KGaA and Biomet JV

- Merck KGaA and Biomet are to establish a 50/50 joint venture forthe development, production and distribution of biomaterials and orthopedic products. The JV company will be called Biomet-Merck. The agreement will come into effect next year, subject to antitrust approval. The new company will probably start operations in early 1998 and expects sales for the next fiscal year to be around $200 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze