Merck KGaA buys biotech Survac

German drugmaker Merck KGaA says that it has acquired the Danish biotechnology company Survac ApS for 11.0 million euros ($14.0 million), as a means of accessing novel technologies for the treatment of cancer. The deal is expected to close by year-end.
Survac has developed a technology to identify and modify peptides that are useful for therapeutic cancer vaccines. The acquisition includes all intellectual property owned by Survac, including a broad patent portfolio in the area of proteins that are essential for the survival of cancer cells and, thus, are ideal targets for cancer treatments. In exploratory clinical trials, the lead candidate was able to generate strong immune response to cancer cells in patients without the need for elaborated delivery technologies or specialized adjuvants.
Merck will integrate Survac's activities into its R&D organization and intends to initiate preclinical development of the first product in 2006. Survac was founded in 2003, with the financial support of a consortium of Danish venture capital firms. The company's business is run on a virtual basis in collaboration with leading European academic institutes and clinics.
