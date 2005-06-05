Merck KGaA grants Organon rights

German drugmaker Merck KGaA says that its Monaco-based affiliate Laboratoire Theramex, which focuses on products for women's health, has granted worldwide development and marketing rights for its novel oral contraceptive EMM 310066 (progestin/estrogen estradiol) to Organon, a subsidiary of Dutch group Akzo Nobel.
The terms of the deal provide for an upfront fee of 10.0 million euros ($12.5 million) to Theramex and potential future milestone and sales-based royalty payments. In addition, the group retains the marketing and distribution rights for the product in certain territories.
"EMM310066 represents a novel approach for oral contraception with a unique combination of Theramex' proprietary progestin and the natural estrogen estradiol," said Toon Wilderbeek, president of Organon International. "This late-stage opportunity complements our portfolio and reflects our continued commitment to address important unmet medical needs of women seeking a safe and convenient method for contraception, be it oral or otherwise," he added.
