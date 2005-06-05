Wednesday 19 November 2025

Merck KGaA grants Organon rights

5 June 2005

German drugmaker Merck KGaA says that its Monaco-based affiliate Laboratoire Theramex, which focuses on products for women's health, has granted worldwide development and marketing rights for its novel oral contraceptive EMM 310066 (progestin/estrogen estradiol) to Organon, a subsidiary of Dutch group Akzo Nobel.

The terms of the deal provide for an upfront fee of 10.0 million euros ($12.5 million) to Theramex and potential future milestone and sales-based royalty payments. In addition, the group retains the marketing and distribution rights for the product in certain territories.

"EMM310066 represents a novel approach for oral contraception with a unique combination of Theramex' proprietary progestin and the natural estrogen estradiol," said Toon Wilderbeek, president of Organon International. "This late-stage opportunity complements our portfolio and reflects our continued commitment to address important unmet medical needs of women seeking a safe and convenient method for contraception, be it oral or otherwise," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze