Merck KGaA HRT patch nears EU approval

Merck KGaA has received a positive opinion from the European healthauthorities for the world's first seven-day combination hormone replacement patch Fem7 Combi, which alleviates menopausal symptoms. The patch avoids first-pass metabolism by the liver due to being absorbed directly through the skin. National marketing authorizations in Europe will follow later this year.
