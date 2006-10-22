Merck KGaA licenses Glenmark's GRC 8200 in $239M deal

Darmstadt, Germany-based drugmaker Merck KGaA and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals SA, the Swiss unit of India's Glenmark, have entered into an agreement for the latter's dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor, GRC 8200, a treatment for type 2 diabetes in Phase II of clinical development. The transaction is expected to close this year upon approval of the exclusive license by US anti-trust agencies. Under the terms of the deal, Merck will develop, register and commercialize the agent in North America, Europe and Japan, while Glenmark will retain commercialization rights for India. Merck will bear the cost of all ongoing studies as well as planning, managing and sponsoring all future development activities. Glenmark could get up to 190.0 million euros ($238.8 million).
