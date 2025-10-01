Merck KGaA Moves To Boost Its Position In OTCs

Aiming to strengthen its position in the self-medication sector, Germany's Merck KGaA has now completed the acquisition of French company Laboratoires Monot (Marketletter March 18) from Cofige Holdings.
Headquartered in Dijon, Monot has annual sales of 220 million French francs ($4.3 million), 205 million francs of which are generated in France. Monot's product portfolio includes licensed herbal teas, cough and cold remedies and skincare preparations.
According to Merck, self-medication currently accounts for 13% of total pharmaceutical sales in Europe, and has been forecast by business analysts to have the potential to reach over a quarter of all sales eventually, boosted by sweeping changes in the way European countries provide medical services. Moreover, says Merck, many companies have lost patent protection on a number of leading products, and are looking for additional sources of revenue, and over-the-counter medicines offer that potential.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze