Merck KGaA Moves To Boost Its Position In OTCs

Aiming to strengthen its position in the self-medication sector, Germany's Merck KGaA has now completed the acquisition of French company Laboratoires Monot (Marketletter March 18) from Cofige Holdings.

Headquartered in Dijon, Monot has annual sales of 220 million French francs ($4.3 million), 205 million francs of which are generated in France. Monot's product portfolio includes licensed herbal teas, cough and cold remedies and skincare preparations.

According to Merck, self-medication currently accounts for 13% of total pharmaceutical sales in Europe, and has been forecast by business analysts to have the potential to reach over a quarter of all sales eventually, boosted by sweeping changes in the way European countries provide medical services. Moreover, says Merck, many companies have lost patent protection on a number of leading products, and are looking for additional sources of revenue, and over-the-counter medicines offer that potential.