Merck KGaA option on Medarex' MDX-447

Merck KGaA has obtained an option to expand its collaboration withMedarex for the anticancer bispecific antibody MDX-447, and an exclusive option to negotiate for worldwide licensing rights, with Medarex retaining US rights, in return for an option fee of $1.5 million and Merck's agreement to pay fully for Phase II trials of the product. Merck currently has exclusive marketing rights for MDX-447 throughout Europe.
