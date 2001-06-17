Merck KGaA pays $500,000 to Imclone

Merck KGaA of Darmstadt, Germany, says that its licensing partnerImClone Systems of the USA has achieved a clinical trial-related milestone relating to its lead investigational cancer vaccine candidate BEC2. The milestone, which triggers a $500,000 payment, relates to the randomization of patients enrolled in its multinational Phase III clinical trial of BEC2 in limited disease small cell lung carcinoma. Earlier this year, Merck paid out an additional $500,000 when ImClone reached the halfway mark in patient enrollment for the trial (Marketletter April 30).
