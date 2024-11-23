Merck KGaA Questioned In India

The Indian subsidiary of the German pharmaceuticals group, Merck KGaA,is being questioned by the country's Monopolies and Restricitve Trade Practices Commission for allegedly not stipulating to its dealer that drugs and medicines could be sold at prices lower than those indicated in the price list. The MRTPC issued the notice of enquiry to E Merck (India) about restrictive trade practices after an application was filed by the director general of the MRTPC's investigation section.
