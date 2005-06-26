Merck KGaA raises goals; trades products

Key profitability indicators at Germany's Merck KGaA have improved so much that mid-term goals for return on sales and return on capital employed have been raised to 20% and 25%, respectively, from previously-set targets of 15% each, the firm's chairman, Bernhard Scheuble told a recent Goldman Sachs conference.
He also unveiled the firm's VINCIP (Virtual INCubator for Intellectual Property) program, which he says "unlocks the value of potentially-important, but undeveloped, projects sitting in our laboratories - 'Rembrandts' in the attic." This involves out-licensing IP that no longer fits into Merck's focus of developing treatments for cancer and cardio-metabolic diseases.
Dr Scheuble said a contract has been signed with a new US company, Tioga Pharmaceuticals, for asimadoline, a proprietary new drug which Merck developed for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome. Tioga was initially funded by Forward Ventures, with $500.0 million in capital under managment. Merck will receive an equity stake in the firm and royalties on sales of asimadoline.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze