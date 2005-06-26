Saturday 8 November 2025

Merck KGaA raises goals; trades products

26 June 2005

Key profitability indicators at Germany's Merck KGaA have improved so much that mid-term goals for return on sales and return on capital employed have been raised to 20% and 25%, respectively, from previously-set targets of 15% each, the firm's chairman, Bernhard Scheuble told a recent Goldman Sachs conference.

He also unveiled the firm's VINCIP (Virtual INCubator for Intellectual Property) program, which he says "unlocks the value of potentially-important, but undeveloped, projects sitting in our laboratories - 'Rembrandts' in the attic." This involves out-licensing IP that no longer fits into Merck's focus of developing treatments for cancer and cardio-metabolic diseases.

Dr Scheuble said a contract has been signed with a new US company, Tioga Pharmaceuticals, for asimadoline, a proprietary new drug which Merck developed for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome. Tioga was initially funded by Forward Ventures, with $500.0 million in capital under managment. Merck will receive an equity stake in the firm and royalties on sales of asimadoline.

