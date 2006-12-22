Merck KGaA's Serono acquisition clears EC antitrust regulator

The European Commission has approved the planned acquisition of Swiss biotechnology group Serono SA by Germany's Merck KGaA without any restrictions (Marketletters passim). The transaction already received US antitrust approval on October 30.

Following the closing of the agreement with the Bertarelli family, which remains planned for early January 2007, Merck will make a public tender offer under Swiss law to the shareholders of Serono for 1,100 Swiss francs per share.