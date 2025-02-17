Merck KGaA Strengthens Its Position In Austria

Merck GmbH Wien in Austria, a subsidiary of Germany's Merck KGaA, hasacquired the laboratory supply business segment of Degussa's Neuber GmbH subsidiary.
In 1997, Neuber, which operates primarily in the industrial chemical sector and refinement chemicals business, posted sales of around 10 million Deutschemarks ($6.1 million) in laboratory supply. With this acquisition, Merck says it intends to further strengthen its position in this business segment in Austria. Recently, Merck Wien also acquired the laboratory supply company Rohrbeck, which has sales of around 2l.5 million marks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze