Merck KGaA to build production plant in Darmstadt, Germany

Germany's Merck KGaA says that it is planning to construct a new biopharmaceutical production plant at its headquarters in Darmstadt. The firm added that the site will be used to carry out the manufacture of active biological ingredients, used in the treatment of cancer. The company estimated that the project would cost 190.0 million euros ($244.0 million), and would represent the second-largest investment it has ever made. Production at the facility is expected to start in 2010.