Merck KGaA To Make Acquisition?

Merck KGaA of Germany is understood to be poised to acquire a self-medication business from French pharmaceuticals group Monot, according to a Reuters report. The acquisition is said to be designed to strengthen Merck's market position in the self-medication business in France. Monot Laboratoires is believed to employ 108 staff and has sales of around 65 million Deutschemarks ($44 million), according to Merck KGaA.
