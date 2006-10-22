Merck KGaA wins right to appeal NICE decision on Erbitux

Merck Pharmaceuticals UK, a subsidiary of Germany's Merck KGaA, says that the National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE), the body that evaluates drugs for the National Health Service in England and Wales, has granted it the right to appeal an earlier decision on the use of Erbitux (cetuximab) for the treatment of advanced bowel cancer.
On August 21, the NICE ruled against approving the drug for bowel cancer for reasons of cost effectiveness, and added that it did not represent the best use of the NHS' resources. Merck Pharmaceuticals said that it would appeal the decision on the grounds that "the Institute has prepared guidance which is perverse in light of the evidence submitted." The firm also reiterated that the drug is licensed in the UK and is widely available across Europe.
