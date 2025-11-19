Merck pipline report

Falling in line with company tradition, Merck & Co continues to maintain a healthy product development program. In the 1994/95 period, Merck engaged in a number of new R&D projects (see table) while pushing compounds already in development further along in trials or out onto the market.

A recent report by PMSI International (see page 5) places Merck & Co second to Glaxo Wellcome in the industry size league. In 1994 Merck generated pharmaceutical sales of $8.53 billion, compared with $8.88 billion for GW. Accordingly, company research and development expenditure is immense. Last fiscal year Merck pumped $1.23 billion into R&D.

Merck has a significant number of new products in development, covering a wide area of medicine. It is also working with a number of existing lines to produce combination products that could boost sales in fairly stagnant markets.