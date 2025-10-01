Merck's Crixivan Is Third Protease Inhibitor Cleared

The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to the third protease inhibitor, Merck & Co's Crixivan (indinavir), on March 13. The drug was approved for use alone or in combination with nucleoside analog medications, such as Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine), in people with HIV or AIDS.

The FDA approved Crixivan just 42 days after receiving the New Drug Application, a new record. The agency approved the other two protease inhibitors, Hoffmann-La Roche's Invirase (saquinavir) and Abbott Laboratories' Norvir (ritonavir), in 97 and 72 days, respectively.

The FDA based its approval for indinavir on data showing that the drug improves surrogate markers; CD4 counts and viral load. Indinavir was studied in several clinical trials, both alone and in combination with nucleoside analogs, in HIV-infected people with various stages of disease. Each of these trials monitored changes in surrogate markers.