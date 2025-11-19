Merck's Fosamax Cleared For US Marketing

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co's Fosamax (alendronate sodium) to treat osteoporosis in post-menopausal women. The bisphosphonate drug is the first nonhormonal drug to gain a license for treating these patients in the USA, and was simultaneously cleared for treating Paget's disease.

The approval is based on efficacy data from five clinical trials, involving a total of 1,827 patients with an average 20% reduction in bone mineral density, in 16 countries. These data show that alendronate can restore bone loss as a result of osteoporosis and also reduces the risk of new spinal fractures, according to Laurence Hirsch, executive director of clinical research at Merck Research Laboratories.

Pooled data from two three-year trials showed that alendronate increased BMD in the spine by 8.2% and in the hip by 7.2%, while patients on placebo showed declines in BMD at these sites of between 0.65% and 1.16%. The drug also increased BMD at other sites, suggesting that the spine and hip increases were not at the expense of other parts of the skeleton. Although these studies were not designed to detect fracture risk, further analysis showed that alendronate therapy halved the number of women with new spinal fractures over the three-year period. Alendronate also retarded height loss by 35%; patients on the drug lost an average 3.0mm height, compared to 4.6mm for women on placebo.