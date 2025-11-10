Merck's Fosamax Set For Rapid US Approval?

The publication of extremely positive results with Merck & Co's bisphosphonate drug Fosamax (alendronate) may mean that the drug will progress through regulation quickly in the USA, with approval coming possibly before year-end, according to pharmaceutical analyst Steven Tighe of J P Morgan, quoted in the Wall Street Journal.

The results were disclosed on June 5 in summary form, a week ahead of their formal presentation at a scientific meeting in Washington DC. The data suggest that Fosamax can reduce the incidence of spinal fractures in women with osteoporosis by almost 50% compared to placebo. Prior to this, Merck has reported that alendronate can increase bone density in the spine, hip and total body compared to placebo, and these data formed the basis of a New Drug Application which Merck filed with the US Food and Drug Administration in March.

The latest three-year study involved a total of 994 women who were randomized to treatment with Fosamax or placebo, in addition to calcium supplementation. Of the 881 evaluable patients (with usable X-ray data), 48% fewer women taking Fosamax suffered spinal fractures compared to those on placebo. Moreover, among women who suffered a fracture, those taking the bisphosphonate showed less new spinal deformity and height loss.