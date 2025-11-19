Merck's IPO Expected To Raise Up To 2.5 Bill Marks

Merck KGaA could raise around 2 billion Deutschemarks ($1.4 billion through its initial public offering of 40 million shares through the joint bank consortium led by Dresdner Bank and Union Bank of Switzerland. The Merck listing is said to be one of the largest flotations in Europe to date.
The share price range is expected to be between 46-56 marks per share, with a nominal value per share of 5 marks. The share price for the flotation is likely to be announced October 16, followed by a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on October 20.
The focus of the placement is to be Germany, Switzerland and other European countries. There will be a private placement in the USA, a Merck spokes-person told the Marketletter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze