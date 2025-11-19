Wednesday 19 November 2025

Merck's IPO Expected To Raise Up To 2.5 Bill Marks

1 October 1995

Merck KGaA could raise around 2 billion Deutschemarks ($1.4 billion through its initial public offering of 40 million shares through the joint bank consortium led by Dresdner Bank and Union Bank of Switzerland. The Merck listing is said to be one of the largest flotations in Europe to date.

The share price range is expected to be between 46-56 marks per share, with a nominal value per share of 5 marks. The share price for the flotation is likely to be announced October 16, followed by a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on October 20.

The focus of the placement is to be Germany, Switzerland and other European countries. There will be a private placement in the USA, a Merck spokes-person told the Marketletter.

