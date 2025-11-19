Wednesday 19 November 2025

Merck Sells Cascan Stake To Glaxo Wellcome

17 September 1995

German company Cascan GmbH, hitherto a 50:50 joint venture of Germany's Merck KGaA and the UK's Glaxo Wellcome, will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of GW. This follows the decision of Merck to sell its stake in this JV, founded in 1982 to distribute the two firms' gastrointestinal, respiratory disease and some antibiotic products.

Cascan had 1994 turnover of more than 220 million Deutschemarks ($149.4 million) and more than 400 employees; these will all be incorporated into GW's Hamburg-based company.

In a statement on the situation, Merck points out that after its acquisition of Wellcome, "Glaxo faces a new scenario in Germany which makes long-term cooperation with Merck difficult." It adds that the decision to divest itself of the Cascan involvement will allow Merck to "focus competence in its sectors," and that the agreement with GW "was concluded on good terms."

