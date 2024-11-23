Merck & Teijin In Licensing Deal

- Merck KGaA's French subsidiary Lipha has signed a licensingagreement with Teijin of Japan. Lipha will develop tacalcitol, an antipsoriasis drug, for the French market, while Teijin will codevelop Lipha's orally-active anti-inflammatory LCB 2183 for asthma in Japan. Tacalcitol is already marketed by Merck under license from Teijin in the UK, Germany and Switzerland, and apart from France, additional registrations are being sought in the Benelux countries, eastern Europe and Scandinavia.
