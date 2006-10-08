Merck to buy 11% stake in FoxHollow Tech

Pharmaceutical major Merck & Co says that it will pay $95.0 million for an 11% stake in fellow US firm FoxHollow Technologies, with which it is collaborating on the identification of cardiovascular biomarkers for use in diagnostics and drug development. Merck added that it has agreed to invest a further $100.0 million in the company over a four-year period in order to expand its collaboration agreement.
The news caused FoxHollow's share price to rise 18% to $32.09 in morning trading on the Nasdaq on the day of the announcement. Merck's share price meanwhile rose $0.18 to close at $41.94 in activity on the New York Stock Exchange.
