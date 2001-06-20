Merckle unveils Phase II data on coxib rival

Privately-held Merckle GmbH of Germany, perhaps best-known for itsgenerics activities through its Ratiopharm subsidiary, has reported progress with a novel drug for osteoarthritis which could mark one of the most significant events in the firm's history.

At the EULAR 2001 meeting (see also page 18), the company gave its first major presentation on the drug, called ML3000, including data from a Phase IIb study which showed that it was as effective as the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac in relieving the symptoms of osteoarthritis, as well as the results of another study comparing the drug to the NSAID naproxen, which found ML3000 to be significantly less likely to cause gastrointestinal lesions.

ML3000 is a dual cyclo-oxygenase/5-lipoxygenase inhibitor, and Merckle believes that its action on both pathways, with roughly equal blockade of COX-1, COX-2 and LOX, may provide efficacy similar to NSAIDs, but with a reduced tendency to cause gastrointestinal side effects. This view was echoed by Kim Rainsford of Sheffield Hallam University in the UK, who noted that the excitement surrounding the selective COX-2 inhibitors, which offer improvements in GI tolerability, have overshadowed the important contributions of the COX-1 and LOX pathways in inflammation.