Mercosur "No Help To Drug Industry"

Major differences between the members of the Mercosur trading group (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay) in terms of drug registration and patents mean that, for the pharmaceutical industry, it might as well not exist, says a leading industry figure.

Ernesto Buesa Gracia, commercial director of Castro Marques of Brazil, said that drug registration in Brazil can take up to four years, while in the other Mercosur countries it takes no more than 45 days.