Mergermania In Euro Drug Industry: Will It Continue?

1995 saw a number of significant mergers and acquisitions involving European pharmaceutical companies, with six major deals worth over $1 billion each (see also Marketletter January 1 & 8 for a full listing of worldwide M&A activity) last year.

But will this frantic activity continue? According to a new report - Mergermania: Who's Next? - from Datamonitor, the answer is yes, mergermania is here to stay, at least in the short term. The report notes in particular that Ciba, Roche, SmithKline Beecham, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb are all in the market for European acquisitions.

European governments will continue their drive towards rationalization of primary and secondary health care, a process which will inevitably squeeze the pharmaceutical industry, forcing it to consolidate.