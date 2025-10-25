Mergers Called Off By US Drug Distributors

Following continuous opposition from the US Federal Trade Commission,the four largest drug wholesalers in the USA have decided to terminate their respective mergers. Cardinal Health and Bergen Brunswig have reluctantly decided to abandon their plans to merge (Marketletters passim) following a judicial decision to grant the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction to halt the proposed deal, as have AmeriSource Health and McKesson which had entered into a similar merger agreement.

Robert Walter, Cardinal's chief executive, said that the company was "obviously very disappointed with the court's decision," but will not appeal the ruling because "there comes a point when you need to move on." He went on to claim that the firm will now devote its "time and attention more fully" to its purchase of RP Scherer (Marketletter May 25), whose stockholders have just approved the deal. This latter agreement has the approval of the FTC and the relevant authorities in Germany.

Of the federal court's decision to block its deal with McKesson, AmeriSource's chief executive David Yost claimed that his firm respected the judge's opinion, but added that AmeriSource is still "in an excellent position to compete over the long term." Mr Yost said it had posted 14 consecutive quarters of 20% earnings per share growth and has a bright future.