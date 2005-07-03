Meridian Bio wins US patent for detection of anti-rubella blood IgM

Meridian Bioscience, a US maker of health care diagnostics, says that Viral Antigens, its wholly-owned life science subsidiary, has received US patent no 6,872,396, entitled Specificity in the detection of anti-rubella IgM antibodies. This encompasses improved methods for detection of anti-rubella IgM antibodies in commercial diagnostic products, utilized to test blood samples for the presence of the pathogen. VA is a supplier of purified virus proteins that are used by clinical diagnostic test manufacturers. According to the Cincinnati, Ohio-headquartered company, the allowance of this patent further strengthens its intellectual property position and adds additional claims to the first patent issued in this area on December 30, 2003.
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