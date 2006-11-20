Merieux Alliance buys stake in Shanta

French holding group Merieux Alliance, which incorporates four enterprises specializing in vaccines, biotechnology and public health, has acquired a majority stake in the Indian company Shanta Biotechnics.

The Indian firm is involved in the development and production of vaccines, therapeutic proteins and monoclonal antibodies. Merieux president Alain Merieux said the founder of Shanta, Varaprased Reddy, would continue to be responsible for the general direction of the company, which would become the world center of decision-making in relation to Merieux' prophylactic vaccines activities. Georges Hibon, director of bioMerieux, will take over as president of Shanta, which was set up in 1993. Sales in 2006-7 are expected to top 20.0 million euros ($25.4 million), said Mr Merieux.