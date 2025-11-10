Merieux And Merck Lead In Vaccines

The new joint-venture company created in the vaccines sector by Pasteur Merieux and Merck Sharp and Dohme has forecast annual sales growth of between 12% and 15% a year as it launches a new vaccine against hepatitis B.

Pasteur Merieux-MSD, whose creation has been delayed due to investigation of the JV by the European Commission, says it expects to achieve sales of 3 billion French francs ($613.8 million) in the vaccines sector alone in Europe, a rise of 17% over last year.

The company has a 50% share of the European Union vaccines market and remains under the surveillance of Brussels as this market grows at 10%-15% a year, according to the new company's president, Michel Greco.