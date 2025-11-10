Merieux Negotiates Three Biotech Accords In USA

French vaccines and biotechnology group Institut Merieux, which recently set up a joint company with Merck & Co, is negotiating with US biotechnology companies. Since November 1, Merck and Merieux have reorganized their activities in Europe within the new joint venture company - an entity expected to generate sales of 2 billion French francs ($384.3 million) annually.

Jean-Jacques Bertrand, new vice president of Pasteur Merieux' vaccines and serums company, accounting for 85% of Institut Merieux' sales, has said that to become world vaccines market leader by the year 2000, Merieux has to extend its alliances. He added that each of the three main producers of vaccines - Merck, SmithKline Beecham and Merieux - held between 23% and 26% of the world market for these products.

In addition to talks with US biotechnology companies, discussions are also underway in China where SB, one of Merieux' main competitors, is already producing vaccines. Merieux is also seeking partners in Japan, "where the vaccines market remains extremely firm," he said. Other projected alliances aimed more to extend the range of technologies now available to the company.