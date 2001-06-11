Meristem and Solvay sign licensing agreement

Meristem Therapeutics of France and Solvay Pharmaceuticals of Belgiumhave announced an agreement under which the former grants the latter a global and exclusive license for the use of its recombinant gastric lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, a disease which is associated with cystic fibrosis.

Under the agreement, Meristem will supply Solvay with the enzyme for clinical trials and will be the exclusive supplier throughout the the product's commercial life. Solvay will carry out and finance Phase II and Phase III trials and will market the product worldwide. Meristem will also receive an upfront payment from Solvay, as well as further milestone payments.

The gastric lipase, which presents maximum activity at the low pH found in the intestine of patients with digestive disorders caused by cystic fibrosis, may also be beneficial to sufferers from pancreatic cancer and chronic alcoholism, and Phase II trials are ongoing in Germany and France. If the program is successful, Solvay could be the first company in the world to launch a therapeutic obtained through plant engineering.