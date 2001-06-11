Monday 1 September 2025

Meristem and Solvay sign licensing agreement

11 June 2001

Meristem Therapeutics of France and Solvay Pharmaceuticals of Belgiumhave announced an agreement under which the former grants the latter a global and exclusive license for the use of its recombinant gastric lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, a disease which is associated with cystic fibrosis.

Under the agreement, Meristem will supply Solvay with the enzyme for clinical trials and will be the exclusive supplier throughout the the product's commercial life. Solvay will carry out and finance Phase II and Phase III trials and will market the product worldwide. Meristem will also receive an upfront payment from Solvay, as well as further milestone payments.

The gastric lipase, which presents maximum activity at the low pH found in the intestine of patients with digestive disorders caused by cystic fibrosis, may also be beneficial to sufferers from pancreatic cancer and chronic alcoholism, and Phase II trials are ongoing in Germany and France. If the program is successful, Solvay could be the first company in the world to launch a therapeutic obtained through plant engineering.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 29
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 29
31 August 2025
Biotechnology
FDA green light for Leqembi subcutaneous formulation
30 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Merck & Co provides new results for Verquvo in heart failure
30 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pharma outsourcing trends 2025: Partnership, precision, and resilience
30 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
ITF announces updated long-term data for Duvyzat in DMD
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Fosun Pharma buys rights for Accro's AC-201 in Greater China
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Santhera continues global rollout of Agamree with Indian deal
29 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Amylyx
A USA-based CNS-focussed biotech company.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze