Merix sues GSK over Abreva and Valtrex promotion

In a case that pits a mid-size company against one of the behemoths of the industry, US firm Merix Pharmaceutical has filed a complaint against UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second largest drugmaker, for false advertising and unfair competition in its campaign to promote drugs for herpes and cold sores.

The case was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and charges that advertising claims made by GSK are false and misleading, using unreliable test data to promulgate advertising claims in an intentional effort to deceive doctors and the public.