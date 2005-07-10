MerLion and IMCB sign three-year R&D accord

Singapore's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology and privately-held Singapore-based MerLion Pharmaceuticals have entered a three-year R&D accord on the discovery and development of anticancer drug candidates
Under the collaboration, IMCB will provide MerLion with a series of selected drug targets and projects. The latter will allow access to its extensive natural products sample collection and apply its screening and chemistry skills to the isolation of new leads and drug candidates. It will also supply its medicinal chemistry expertise in the optimization and preclinical development of active chemical templates. MerLion and IMCB will work in partnership throughout the early stages of the collaboration and share ownership of the output.
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