MerLion and Merck & Co expand deal

Singapore-based MerLion Pharmaceuticals says it has expanded its existing collaboration with US drug major Merck & Co, which is centered on the discovery and development of new drug candidates derived from natural products chemistry. Under the modified agreement, the term for existing drug discovery programs has been extended two years, and the number of validated targets born from collaborative research has been increased. In addition, the alliance will now consider product candidates for animal health care, according to MerLion.
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