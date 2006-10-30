Merrion signs oral vacc R&D accord with TCD

The USA's Merrion Pharmaceuticals has signed a multi-year research collaboration agreement with Irish university Trinity College, Dublin, centered on the area of oral vaccines.
Merrion will supply first-year funds to TCD of 112,000 euros ($140,931) with levels expected to increase in subsequent years. The project is also being supported by Enterprise Ireland in its first year.
