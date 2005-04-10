Metabasis continues evaluation of CS-917

San Diego, USA-based Metabasis says that its partner, Sankyo of Japan, is continuing a Phase I trial of the firms' diabetes candidate CS-917 despite two cases of lactic acidosis in subjects participating in a separate study (Marketletter March 21). The US group's chief executive, Paul Laikind, noted that the trial is tightly controlled and is being conducted with lower doses of the drug than in the halted trial. He added that he remains "cautiously optimistic" about the agent's potential.