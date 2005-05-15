Metablic syndrome - a costly condition

Individually, hypertension, diabetes and obesity are taking a toll on Americans' health but, according to a new analysis, the prevalence of metabolic syndrome - a condition characterized by a combination of these and/or other risk factors - is rapidly becoming one of the USA's costliest health concerns.
Data released by Medco Health Solutions shows that the average yearly pharmacy cost of treating adult patients over age 20 with metabolic syndrome exceeds $4,000 - more than four times the average annual drug spend for all other patients. The analysis also found that the number of adults being treated for the conditions associated with metabolic syndrome increased more than 36% from 2002 to 2004.
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