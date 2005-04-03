Metabolex' insulin sensitizer effective without side effects of peer drugs

US drugmaker Metabolex, which focuses exclusively on the development of novel treatments for diabetes, reported encouraging Phase II clinical trial results for its lead candidate metaglidasen at the 3rd International Symposium on PPARs (Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors) Efficacy and Safety, held in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The results demonstrated that the agent, a novel oral insulin sensitizer, not only met the primary endpoint of reducing hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) in patients with type 2 diabetes, but also revealed that the comparable efficacy with currently-marketed insulin sensitizers was not accompanied by the associated dose-limiting side effects of edema and weight gain. In addition, the secondary endpoints of lowering triglycerides and uric acid were also met.