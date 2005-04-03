Metabolex' insulin sensitizer effective without side effects of peer drugs

US drugmaker Metabolex, which focuses exclusively on the development of novel treatments for diabetes, reported encouraging Phase II clinical trial results for its lead candidate metaglidasen at the 3rd International Symposium on PPARs (Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors) Efficacy and Safety, held in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
The results demonstrated that the agent, a novel oral insulin sensitizer, not only met the primary endpoint of reducing hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) in patients with type 2 diabetes, but also revealed that the comparable efficacy with currently-marketed insulin sensitizers was not accompanied by the associated dose-limiting side effects of edema and weight gain. In addition, the secondary endpoints of lowering triglycerides and uric acid were also met.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
| Headless Content Management with Blaze