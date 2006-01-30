Metabolix' insulin sensitizer outperforms gold-standard therapies

US biotechnology company Metabolex, a specialist developer of medicines for diabetes and related metabolic disorders, says that the findings of its recent study demonstrate clear molecular and cellular differences between its novel oral insulin sensitizer, metaglidasen, and the two currently-marketed thiazolidinedione-based insulin sensitizing medications: Avandia/Avandamet (rosiglitazone), which is marketed by GlaxoSmithKline ;and Takeda's Actos (pioglitazone).
The results, which come from a preclinical assessment of the drug used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, also indicate, according to the researchers, that metaglidasen treatment provided greater glycemic control than and lipid lowering activity equivalent to currently-available medications, while providing a significantly-improved side effect profile. A full analysis of the results was presented at Keystone Symposia's Scientific Conference on Diabetes Mellitus and Control of Cellular Energy Metabolism, held in Vancouver, Canada.
Harold Wart, president of Metabolex, said: "the results of this preclinical study are fully consistent with other preclinical studies of metaglidasen and with the results of our Phase II trial- all of which support the profile of equivalent diabetic efficacy" (Marketletter April 4, 2005).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze