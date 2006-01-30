Metabolix' insulin sensitizer outperforms gold-standard therapies

US biotechnology company Metabolex, a specialist developer of medicines for diabetes and related metabolic disorders, says that the findings of its recent study demonstrate clear molecular and cellular differences between its novel oral insulin sensitizer, metaglidasen, and the two currently-marketed thiazolidinedione-based insulin sensitizing medications: Avandia/Avandamet (rosiglitazone), which is marketed by GlaxoSmithKline ;and Takeda's Actos (pioglitazone).

The results, which come from a preclinical assessment of the drug used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, also indicate, according to the researchers, that metaglidasen treatment provided greater glycemic control than and lipid lowering activity equivalent to currently-available medications, while providing a significantly-improved side effect profile. A full analysis of the results was presented at Keystone Symposia's Scientific Conference on Diabetes Mellitus and Control of Cellular Energy Metabolism, held in Vancouver, Canada.

Harold Wart, president of Metabolex, said: "the results of this preclinical study are fully consistent with other preclinical studies of metaglidasen and with the results of our Phase II trial- all of which support the profile of equivalent diabetic efficacy" (Marketletter April 4, 2005).