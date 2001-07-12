MetaPhore completes trial of M40403

MetaPhore Pharmaceuticals of the USA has completed its first clinicaltrial of M40403, a small-molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, and reports that the drug was not associated with any dose-limiting side effects when given by intravenous injection. The SOD enzyme is part of the body's defense against free-radical damage and has been shown to be impaired in certain diseases, including cancer. MetaPhore says it now intends to proceed with a Phase II study which will evaluate the co-administration of M40403 with interleukin-1 therapy in patients with advanced skin and end-stage kidney cancer.